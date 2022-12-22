Todd Chrisley Enjoys Last Days of Freedom During Lunch with Nic Kerdiles

Todd Chrisley is soaking up every last bit of life on the outside before he goes away for a long time -- breaking bread with an unofficial family member ahead of guaranteed slop.

The reality TV star was spotted Wednesday grabbing lunch in Nashville with his daughter Savannah's ex-fiancé, Nic Kerdiles ... in what appeared to be just a two-man outing between them ... no other Chrisleys in sight. They dined at a place called Green Hills Grille.

Eyewitnesses tell us they were talking a lot, leaning in close as they chatted in deep, serious conversation.

Makes sense ... there's a lot of heaviness hovering over the family right now -- especially with Todd and his wife, Julie. He's staring at a 12-year sentence ... Julie's facing 7 years.

So, yeah ... nothing to really be cheerful about in the Chrisley household -- but at least Todd seems to be trying to get out and enjoy what's left of his fleeting freedom.

As for the grub ... Todd and Nic ordered a spinach and artichoke dip appetizer -- and each got rib rolls for their main course. Even more evidence TC is counting his days ... Lord knows he won't be eating that well in the joint.