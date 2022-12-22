Todd Chrisley Enjoys Last Days of Freedom During Lunch with Nic Kerdiles
Todd Chrisley Ribs on Menu for Last Days of Freedom
12/22/2022 12:45 AM PT
Todd Chrisley is soaking up every last bit of life on the outside before he goes away for a long time -- breaking bread with an unofficial family member ahead of guaranteed slop.
The reality TV star was spotted Wednesday grabbing lunch in Nashville with his daughter Savannah's ex-fiancé, Nic Kerdiles ... in what appeared to be just a two-man outing between them ... no other Chrisleys in sight. They dined at a place called Green Hills Grille.
Eyewitnesses tell us they were talking a lot, leaning in close as they chatted in deep, serious conversation.
Makes sense ... there's a lot of heaviness hovering over the family right now -- especially with Todd and his wife, Julie. He's staring at a 12-year sentence ... Julie's facing 7 years.
So, yeah ... nothing to really be cheerful about in the Chrisley household -- but at least Todd seems to be trying to get out and enjoy what's left of his fleeting freedom.
As for the grub ... Todd and Nic ordered a spinach and artichoke dip appetizer -- and each got rib rolls for their main course. Even more evidence TC is counting his days ... Lord knows he won't be eating that well in the joint.
Take it in while you can, Todd. Clock's ticking ...