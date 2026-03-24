Lindsie Chrisley's Boyfriend Asks Todd Chrisley for Permission to Marry His Daughter

"Southern Tea" podcast host Lindsie Chrisley and her boyfriend, David Landsman, are engaged ... and it looks like he popped the question by upholding an old-fashioned tradition!

In an Instagram story posted Monday, David shared a pic of Lindsie's new engagement ring along with a message to her father, writing ... "@toddchrisley may I have your daughter's hand in marriage?"

Remember ... Lindsie's been estranged from her dad, Todd, since he suspected she helped federal investigators lock him up for tax evasion and conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

In November 2022, Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison while his wife Julie -- Lindsie's stepmom -- was given 7 years. However, their jail time was cut short when President Trump pardoned them in May 2025.

A rift formed between Lindsie and her parents -- despite Lindsie denying ever helping the feds in the case against them -- but maybe their relationship is healing!

Lindsie previously sparked marriage rumors when she changed her last name on Instagram from Chrisley to Landman. At the time, Lindsie confirmed they were not married, and she'd only made the change to mark a new chapter in her life.