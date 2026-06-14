Savannah Chrisley Spotted with Mystery Boyfriend in Nashville

Savannah Chrisley is continuing to fuel romance speculation ... because she's been spotted at breakfast with the mystery man who's been popping up by her side in recent weeks.

Eyewitnesses tell TMZ the reality TV star was seen hanging out with the unidentified guy in Nashville, where the pair appeared comfortable in each other's company throughout the outing.

We're told there wasn't any over-the-top PDA between the two, but they stayed close for much of the time they were together, looking more than friendly as they spent time side-by-side.

According to eyewitnesses, Savannah and the mystery man left together in a silver Mercedes. We're told the gentleman showed off some old-school manners too ... opening the car door for Savannah before the two drove off together.

While neither Savannah nor her rumored beau has publicly addressed the nature of their relationship, sightings of the pair continue to raise eyebrows among fans eager to know whether she's officially off the market.