Gisele Bündchen Doesn't See Candice Swanepoel's Tom Brady Romance as Betrayal

Gisele Bündchen isn't buying the chatter that Candice Swanepoel broke girl code by dating her ex-husband, Tom Brady ... 'cause TMZ has learned the two supermodels were never really close friends in the first place.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... Gisele doesn't see Candice's new romance with Tom as a betrayal, despite social media users accusing Candice of breaking girl code by getting involved with her fellow model's ex.

We're told Gisele and Candice have always been friendly and supportive of one another, and naturally crossed paths over the years through their modeling careers, but their relationship never developed into a close friendship.

Our sources say the two certainly haven't been seen together in recent years, making the online accusations of betrayal a bit of a stretch.

Both women have longstanding ties to Victoria's Secret and have moved in similar circles in the fashion industry, which may explain why some fans assumed they were closer than they actually were.

As we first reported, Tom and Candice have been quietly dating since June, keeping their romance largely under the radar by spending time at low-key spots near Indian Creek in Miami rather than hitting the city's more popular hotspots.

Tom and Gisele finalized their divorce in 2022 after 13 years of marriage. They share two children, Benjamin and Vivian.