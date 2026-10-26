Chrishell Stause and G Flip Breakup Was Initiated by Singer

G Was the One Who Called It Quits

Chrishell Stause may have been the one to announce her breakup with G Flip ... but TMZ has learned it was G who decided to end their relationship.

Sources close to the situation tell TMZ ... the Australian musician was the one who pulled the plug on their four-year romance.

Play video content Video: Chrishell Stause Announces G Flip Breakup After 4 Years

As TMZ previously reported ... Chrishell announced the split Monday, revealing she and G had agreed to handle their public breakup with love and respect.

Chrishell got emotional while discussing the split ... admitting she's still in love with G and feels "a little bit like a failure" after their years together.

G later broke their silence with a statement of their own ... saying they would always love Chrishell and cherish the memories they made together.

The musician also admitted their head and heart were feeling "very heavy" ... explaining they weren't ready to talk about the breakup and asking fans to respect their privacy.

The former couple first went public with their romance in May 2022 during the "Selling Sunset" Season 5 reunion ... before tying the knot in Las Vegas the following year.