Huda Mustafa's Ex Louis Russell Breaks Silence On Breakup Months After Texts Leak

Play video content Video: Huda Mustafa’s Ex Louis Russell Addresses Split After Leaked Texts Surface Months Later The Viall Files

Louis Russell is clearing the air about speculation that his relationship with Huda Mustafa was just a stunt ... saying he wishes that were the case.

The "Too Hot to Handle" star went on "The Viall Files" to dish about his big breakup with Huda ... saying they've gone no-contact.

Louis says that even though he and the "Love Island" alum don't talk, he will always have love for her ... the same way he says he would about anyone who comes into his life.

But when pressed about whether their relationship was just for show, Louis laughs ... joking he'd rather it had been fake "PR bulls***" than what it actually was.

Remember ... Huda was caught on camera sneaking into the apartment building of Louis' baby mama, Nicole Olivera. TMZ also obtained alleged texts Huda sent to Louis, appearing to spiral about the relationship.