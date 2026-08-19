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Huda Mustafa Reveals What's Really Going On With PlaqueBoyMax After Viral Stream

'Love Island' Alum Huda Mustafa PlaqueBoyMax Is the Sweetest ... But We're Not Dating

By TMZ Staff
Published
huda-mustafa-kal-08-14-2026
JUST GOOD FRIENDS
Video: Huda Mustafa Clears Up Relationship With PlaqueBoyMax Following Viral Livestream
TMZ.com

"Love Island" star Huda Mustafa is pumping the brakes on speculation she's got something going on with PlaqueBoyMax ... telling TMZ they're nothing more than close friends.

We recently caught up with Huda in Burbank after the internet went wild over her recent stream with Max ... but she insists there's no budding romance.

"No, we're friends," Huda told us ... calling Max "the sweetest ever" and one of her closest friends since moving to L.A.

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Huda says Max has helped her settle into life on the West Coast ... always making sure she's okay and has whatever she needs -- and she's got his back too.

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Asked about people questioning Max's sexuality following his "Diva" music video, Huda says the internet needs to chill ... arguing people are missing the message behind what he's doing.

She says one of the things she loves about Max is that he encourages people to be comfortable in their own skin ... without worrying about whether something is traditionally considered masculine or feminine.

Huda Mustafa's Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Huda Mustafa's Hot Shots Launch Gallery
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As for Huda's own budding music career ... she tells us she's got a new song dropping "very, very soon" ... teasing it as a good way to end the summer.

Bottom line -- Max may be her "Diva" ... but he ain't her man.

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