Huda Mustafa Reveals What's Really Going On With PlaqueBoyMax After Viral Stream

Play video content Video: Huda Mustafa Clears Up Relationship With PlaqueBoyMax Following Viral Livestream TMZ.com

"Love Island" star Huda Mustafa is pumping the brakes on speculation she's got something going on with PlaqueBoyMax ... telling TMZ they're nothing more than close friends.

We recently caught up with Huda in Burbank after the internet went wild over her recent stream with Max ... but she insists there's no budding romance.

"No, we're friends," Huda told us ... calling Max "the sweetest ever" and one of her closest friends since moving to L.A.

Huda says Max has helped her settle into life on the West Coast ... always making sure she's okay and has whatever she needs -- and she's got his back too.

Asked about people questioning Max's sexuality following his "Diva" music video, Huda says the internet needs to chill ... arguing people are missing the message behind what he's doing.

She says one of the things she loves about Max is that he encourages people to be comfortable in their own skin ... without worrying about whether something is traditionally considered masculine or feminine.

As for Huda's own budding music career ... she tells us she's got a new song dropping "very, very soon" ... teasing it as a good way to end the summer.