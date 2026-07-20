PlaqueboyMax Praises Wardrobe As True Friend after Drama at Kai Cenat's University

Thank You For Being a Real Friend

Play video content Video: PlaqueBoy Max and Wardrobe Winter win Best Roomies at Streamer University

PlaqueboyMax and WardrobeWinter took home the award for Best Roommates at Kai Cenat's Streamer University awards … after Wardrobe stood up for PlaqueboyMax against other streamers who were making fun of him at school.

Kai awarded the roommates the award on Sunday, telling them they showed "teamwork" and "created the strongest bond on campus."

The friends took the stage, where PlaqueboyMax, whose real name is Maxwell Elliot Dent, called 17-year-old Wardrobe his real friend. PBM called WW a grinder who was "super emotionally intelligent." Wardrobe also praised PlaqueboyMax on stage.

The award comes only a day after Wardrobe got into it with streamer OjaySuave.

Wardrobe took issue with OjaySuave pulling PlaqueboyMax aside on camera to criticize him for his new 'Diva' tattoo. Wardrobe told OjaySuave to mind his business and to let people be who they are.

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Hours after the incident, various other streamers at the university came to PlaqueboyMax's defense ... telling him to keep being himself.