PlaqueBoyMax Ends Streamer University Broadcast After Heated 'Diva' Clash

PlaqueBoyMax pulled the plug on his 24/7 Streamer University broadcast ... after fellow streamer OjaySuave ripped into his "Diva" persona and accused him of selling out for clicks.

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The heated exchange went down Saturday night during Ojay’s mock lecture on "How to be a Diva," when he told Max he needed guidance and a "church bath" after recently getting a "Diva" tattoo.

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Ojay repeatedly told Max he was a grown man and "not no Diva," accusing him of clip farming and warning him not to lose himself or sell his soul. Watch the video ... because the supposed advice quickly turned personal.

Max fired back ... defending his right to express himself and telling viewers to embrace what makes them different. He also questioned why someone who truly cared about him would air those concerns in front of hundreds of people instead of pulling him aside privately.

An emotional Max then ended his around-the-clock stream and left to cool off.

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The drama didn’t end there ... streamer Wardrobe later confronted Ojay, accusing him of bullying Max and demanding a public apology. Ojay insisted he was joking and didn’t realize Max would take his comments so seriously.

Of course, Streamer University is Kai Cenat's creator boot camp ... bringing internet personalities together on a mock college campus to collaborate, compete and learn the content game.