DDG Says It's 'Gay' for Men to Watch 'Love Island' Alone

I Think It's 'Gay' to Watch 'Love Island' By Yourself

DDG said he's not watching "Love Island" right now ... because it's "gay" to do so alone.

On a stream, he was talking about things he misses from being in a relationship, saying ... "I haven't watched 'Love Island.' You know why? Cuz I don't have anybody to watch it with."

The rapper added ... "I think it's gay to watch 'Love Island' by yourself. If you're a n**** and you're watching 'Love Island' solo, you might be bisexual."

His reasoning? "That s*** damn-near, like, soft p-o-r-n." He doubled down, saying it's "a little bisexual" to watch the castmates all kiss each other.

DDG continued to lament that he wants to finish the season and go to the movies ... because to him those are only things he can do with a girl without being perceived as bi, apparently.

As you know, the streamer went through a very public, messy breakup with Halle Bailey, which included a custody battle and domestic violence restraining orders against each other.