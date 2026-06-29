'Love Island USA's' Tierra Davis Allegedly Threatened to Shoot Girl Years Before Show

Tierra Davis allegedly beat up a girl years before entering "Love Island USA" … over jealousy involving her ex-boyfriend ... this, according to the girl who ran to court to get protection.

TMZ obtained a 2018 restraining order filed against Tierra by a woman named Shayla Woodard.

According to the court docs, 16-year-old Shayla claimed 17-year-old Tierra threatened to shoot her with a gun after physically assaulting her.

She said she knew Tierra from a friend of a former classmate. Shayla said she did not know Tierra personally … but believed Tierra was upset because she knew her ex-boyfriend.

Shayla said she called the police on Tierra, but she kept harassing her.

She asked for a restraining order requiring Tierra to stop contacting her and stay away from her and her family.

A temporary restraining order was granted, but the case was later dismissed in December.