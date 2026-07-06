'Love Island' Star Kenzie's Parents Say She's a 'One Guy' Girl, Rooting for Dylan

"Love Island USA" star Kenzie Annis and her on-demand splits have people talking this season -- and her parents have come to her defense over criticism that she's seemingly flip-flopped between men on the show.

TMZ spoke to the reality star's parents, Tim and Christy, who say her portrayal on the show isn't totally up to par with the girl they raised, telling TMZ ... "She's a one guy kind of girl, that's all she's ever been."

ICYMI, Kenzie was vibing with Zach when cameras began rolling, until Kayda coupled up with him. That's when she and Corbin got together ... until America voted for her to be in a couple with Caleb.

But, that didn't last very long -- she went back to Corbin, but they split after he very openly thirsted over new bombshells entering the villa ... something Kenzie's parents told us was majorly disrespectful.

The clouds over Kenzie's love story seemed to disperse when Dylan entered the villa ... but, she kept herself open, exploring a possible connection with Gal, which led to a steamy makeout sesh -- a move that hurt Dylan and even left him in tears. Plus, her show bestie Jen criticized her move, accusing her of seeking validation from multiple men.

Kenzie's dad was quick to defend her, however, telling TMZ ... "I feel for Kenzie -- she thinks she's being open and doing everything the show is asking her to do, and doesn't understand why she's being judged negatively."

He adds that her exploration of Dylan and Gal was the first time during the entire show she opened herself up to two connections without outside involvement ... and reminds us Dylan and Kenzie had no conversation about being exclusive with one another.

Plus, he says locking lips with a potential partner is vital, explaining ... "Kissing is about discovering intimacy and if you are a fit. If they're there to discover love, I don't see how you don't kiss people."

As for who Tim and Christy hope to see their daughter with -- it ain't Corbin ... Tim says he was never a fan of him. Tim and Christy are excited about Kenzie and Dylan's romance, they say ... and even hope they meet him at home in Georgia!

At the end of the day, they say they're team Kenzie ... and simply want what's best for her.