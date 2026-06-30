'Love Island' Bombshell Alannah Keyser Addresses Backlash From N-Word Video on Podcast
Alannah Keyser from 'Love Island' I've Gotten A Few Nice Comments Amid The Hate ... Fans Keep Me Going
Alannah Keyser has obviously received a ton of hate since video of her spewing the n-word came out ... but she says a few fans have also stood by her side -- and they keep her going.
The "Love Island USA" Bombshell appeared on "One Night with Steiny" alongside Ray J where she talked about the public's vitriol.
Then she brings up the nice messages she's gotten amid the slur video resurfacing ... insisting to a skeptical Ray J those comments help make her feel better.
Ray J says he doesn't think that's true ... arguing 'Love Island' bringing her back will actually keep her going.
At this, Alannah disagrees ... instead arguing she just wants to move on with her life.
As you know ... Alannah offered a mea culpa re: the video earlier this week -- saying she no longer uses such horrible language and apologizing to those offended.
On top of that, Alannah says her time on 'LI' has been cut to make her look villainous ... a common complaint among reality TV stars.
While Alannah was a Bombshell on 'Love Island' ... the real bombshell was the video that ultimately gave her an early check out date from the Villa.