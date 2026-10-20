NBA Star Tyler Herro's Baby Mama Calls Him Out Over Alleged 'Inappropriate' Texts

NBA star Tyler Herro's baby mama, Katya Henry, claims the Milwaukee Bucks guard is sending "aggressive" and "inappropriate" messages to her ... and she thinks some of their issues have been exacerbated after he was traded away by the Miami Heat ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Katya is asking for all communication with Tyler to be done on the court-approved messaging app. She says Tyler has taken the "unreasonable and irresponsible position" that all communication about their two kids needs to be done through his mom.

Katya claims when she tries to talk to Tyler about the kids, he typically responds in an "aggressive, inappropriate and emotionally charged manner."

She says their issues have been "compounded" by Tyler recently getting traded from the Heat to the Bucks. He lives in Milwaukee, and she is still in Miami. She says he "is suddenly requesting increased contact and access that can only be accomplished by lengthy air travel involving several moving parts."

Katya says Tyler violated a court order requiring them to communicate in a respectful manner by sending her texts where he was "incredibly disrespectful and far from courteous or formal."

She is asking the court to order Tyler to keep his messages appropriate moving forward and wants to use the court-approved messaging platform to ensure he does so.

As TMZ first reported, Katya filed for custody and support this year, after their split in early 2025.

Katya asked the court for primary custody of the kids and asked for Tyler's visitation to come with "safeguards" in place. She claimed to have taken care of the children for the majority of the time since the breakup.