NBA Star Tyler Herro's Baby Mama Fighting Him Over Parenting Claims

Milwaukee Bucks star Tyler Herro's ex-girlfriend, Katya Henry, is questioning claims he made about his parenting as their bitter custody battle ratchets up.

In court docs, obtained by TMZ, Katya claims Tyler only exercised a handful of overnight visits with their two kids from March 2025 until she filed her case against him, despite Tyler telling the court about the overnight visits he's enjoyed with the kids since the split.

Katya said it is in the best interest of the kids for the parents to have shared responsibility for the kids ... but only if she has the "ultimate decision-making authority" regarding their health, education, and extracurricular activities.

Katya did agree with Tyler's claim that he supported the kids since birth ... but says she only admits as much if he's referring specifically to financial support.

As TMZ first reported, Kayla asked the court to put "safeguards" in place when Tyler had the kids due to unspecified historical conduct. Tyler denied the claims.

Kayla and Tyler broke up in early 2025, and she moved out a short time later.