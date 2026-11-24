Ex-NFL cornerback Alphonso Smith Jr. was crying and praying in the moments before he died by suicide ... and a newly released police report reveals he fatally shot himself in front of two women, TMZ has learned.

According to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office report obtained by TMZ ... Smith was at a home in Pahokee, Florida, on September 2 when a woman inside heard him crying, praying aloud and speaking to several people on a conference call.

The woman told investigators she tried comforting Smith and getting him to open up ... but he asked her to go upstairs. Moments later, the mother of Smith's children arrived at the home, and both women witnessed him shoot himself while sitting on a living room couch.

Deputies responding to the scene found Smith suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a nearby hospital before being airlifted to St. Mary's Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 3:19 PM.

He was 40.

Toxicology results also revealed THC, the psychoactive compound found in marijuana, was present in his system.

As TMZ previously reported ... sources with direct knowledge told us Smith died by suicide at a Florida housing community.

A troubling Facebook post published around the time of his death also raised concerns about his emotional state, which seemed to show he was struggling before his passing.

Smith was a standout cornerback and a member of the Hall of Fame at Wake Forest, where he earned All-American honors and set an ACC record with 21 career interceptions.

The Denver Broncos selected him in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft, and he later played for the Detroit Lions. Smith recorded 8 interceptions, returning a pair for touchdowns over 4 NFL seasons.