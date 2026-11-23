Shawne Merriman's own company wants him ousted ... and its leadership has gone to a federal judge to get it done ASAP.

A.R.I. Agent and the company Lights Out -- Merriman's combat sports company -- claim that Merriman defaulted on millions of dollars worth of loans ... and the companies say A.R.I. was then contractually allowed to take over the company and oust Merriman from all leadership positions.

They also claim that Merriman misled A.R.I. to obtain the loan ... claiming he did not tell them some assets were already being used as collateral against other loans -- and they alleged he misrepresented which companies owned what intellectual property.

Basically, A.R.I. says Merriman had two different companies with basically the same name ... one of which held the intellectual property they wanted to acquire.

On top of all that, A.R.I. claims Merriman never disclosed the wrongful death lawsuit he was facing ... which the company claims would have affected his ability to secure a loan.

A.R.I. isn't asking the judge to rule on the entire lawsuit ... the company just wants the judge to uphold their legal claim to Lights Out and to clear up the intellectual property confusion.

As we reported ... Merriman and three others have been ordered to pay $4 million in connection with the 2017 death of Kimberly Fattorini.

Remember ... Fattorini was found dead with alcohol, cocaine and GHB found in her system. She allegedly texted a friend that she believed Merriman put GHB in her drink. Merriman has always denied all wrongdoing.