Scientology Wants Her to Cough Up $2M

The Church of Scientology is coming after Leah Remini ... and this time, it's hitting the former "King of Queens" star where it hurts -- her wallet.

The Church is demanding more than $2 million in attorney fees from the actress after scoring major legal victories in her ongoing lawsuit against the organization ... and it's not holding back in a blistering new statement.

According to court documents, reviewed by TMZ, the Church of Scientology International is asking a Los Angeles judge to order Remini to pay $2,044,375.39 in legal fees tied to its successful efforts to strike portions of her lawsuit ... and the Church is celebrating.

In a statement provided to TMZ Monday, Scientology claims Remini suffered a crushing defeat in her attempt to silence the organization ... arguing that trial and court rulings eliminated 90 percent of the statements she challenged.

The Church also takes aim at Remini's years of public criticism, accusing her of wanting free speech for herself while trying to deny it to Scientology.

As we previously reported ... Remini sued Scientology and its leader, David Miscavige, in 2023, alleging years of harassment, stalking and defamation after she left the Church in 2013.

While the courts have thrown out numerous allegations, her lawsuit has not been dismissed entirely ... and some claims are still moving forward.

The Church is seeking the money under California's anti-SLAPP law, which allows successful defendants to recover certain legal fees in cases involving protected speech.