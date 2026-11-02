Hulk Hogan's Widow Sky Daily Insists She's Not A Scientologist

Sky Daily says she's been a Christian for years ... and any claims that she's a Scientologist are just total BS made up by a dude she says is stalking her.

Hulk Hogan's widow addressed the rumors in a social media video she posted over the weekend ... saying she was born into Scientology -- but left the church a long time ago because she no longer believed in the teachings.

She then claims these rumors have followed her for years because they're pushed on by an anti-Scientology advocate who has asked her for years to collaborate with him on some sort of project.

Sky doesn't say who the man is ... but she calls him her "stalker" -- and says anyone perpetuating the rumors is only doing him a favor.

She also says her son Hayden Hitt's school has nothing to do with Scientology either ... though she notes she put him in a non-traditional school to help him become an electrician.

Sky's name has been linked to Scientology again after two Jane Does filed a lawsuit against her in connection to an alleged March 28 house party.

Both lawsuits allege Sky supplied alcohol for the party while she was at a Real American Wrestling Event ... and one of the women claims she was raped at the party after Hayden allegedly advertised her as "Free P***y."

The other Jane Doe -- who shared alleged text messages with Sky-- says she tried to press charges ... but claims the Clearwater Police Department quickly closed the case due to Sky's alleged standing within the Church of Scientology.