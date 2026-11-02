Hulk Hogan's Widow Sued: Police Still Investigating Allegations

A Jane Doe suing Hulk Hogan's widow, Sky Daily, and her son, Hayden Hitt, claimed cops quickly and quietly closed their investigation after she filed a report ... a claim cops say isn't true.

Here's the deal ... in the bombshell lawsuit, which accuses Hayden of getting violent with Jane Doe and Sky of allegedly convincing her to forgive him, Jane Doe says she went to cops but claims the Clearwater Police Department quickly closed the case due to Sky's alleged standing within the Church of Scientology.

The Clearwater Police Department denied the allegation in a statement Saturday ... saying they began investigating in March and referred it to the Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney's Office for possible prosecution.

CPD added, "The case is not closed; media reports indicating that are inaccurate."

We broke the story on the lawsuit ... two women -- this Jane Doe and another, going by the moniker Jane B. Doe -- made explosive claims about Sky and Hayden relating to a March 28 house party.

Jane B. Doe alleges she attended the party ... claiming Hayden advertised her as "Free P***y" in a group chat and allegedly held an "auction" in his kitchen, offering her up for sex while she was incapacitated.

She then alleges a minor -- identified only as John B. Doe -- raped her for "several hours" while she claims Hayden guarded the door. She says she suffered vaginal and anal trauma from the alleged assault.

The other Jane Doe claims Hayden physically attacked her on at least one occasion ... and says when she reached out to the cops about the alleged assault, Sky threw her out of their home where she had been staying.

Jane Doe is suing Hayden for battery, Sky for a civil claim related to criminal practices, and both of them for emotional distress.

Jane B. Doe is suing Sky and Hayden for negligence, John B. Doe for sexual assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress ... and John B. Doe's parents for allegedly failing to properly supervise their son.