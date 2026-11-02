Lenny Kravitz Clears Up Rumor That He Was on Doomed Palm Beach Plane

Lenny Kravitz is going the extra mile to make it clear to fans he didn't die in the shocking Florida plane crash over the weekend ... addressing the rumors head-on.

Here's the deal ... misinformation spread online Sunday afternoon after a Learjet 60 crashed in a residential area near the Cresthaven neighborhood in Palm Beach -- with online sleuths misidentifying the pilot and then linking her to Lenny.

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This pilot had previously posted a photo revealing she had flown Lenny on a similar route the doomed jet took ... and the internet decided that was enough evidence to declare the 62-year-old rocker dead.

In response to the rumors, Lenny's team told TMZ in a statement, "The reports are untrue and incorrect."

The incorrectly identified pilot added her own statement on TikTok ... telling the world, "I was recently made aware that there are rumors that I was the pilot of the recent crash in Palm Beach. I would like to respectfully clarify I was not. I ask that people please stop speculating and spreading misinformation on this tragedy and be respectful of those involved. My heart goes out to all those lost and affected.”

As we reported ... the private jet carrying 9 people crashed just 8 miles from Mar-a-Lago. All 9 people on board were killed.

Play video content Video: Chilling Audio Captures Final Moments Before Palm Beach Plane Crash ATC

Horrifying dispatch audio revealed the plane's final moments ... and captured a woman yelling out, "Holy f***, we're out of time."