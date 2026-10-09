Alleged Flydubai Attempted Hijacker Said 9/11 Encouraged Him to Become Pilot

The alleged attempted hijacker who authorities say planned to crash a plane into an airport in Israel was apparently inspired to become a pilot because of 9/11.

The United Arab Emirates’ Attorney General Hamad Saif Al Shamsi released a statement about Hamam al-Hammami -- the man who authorities say stabbed his copilot and tried to take control of a plane last month -- claiming al-Hammami was spurred to pursue a flight career to emulate the 9/11 hijackers.

Play video content Video: Footage From Israel-Bound Flight Shows Chaos in Cockpit X/@AmichaiStein1

The statement explains, "The idea of carrying out a similar operation using an aircraft became firmly established in his mind, which, according to his confessions, was connected to his decision to pursue a career in aviation."

The UAE attorney general also alleges the pilot wanted to carry out a "premeditated plot with a terrorist objective, aimed at taking control of the aircraft and using it to carry out a suicide attack targeting the passenger terminal at Ben Gurion Airport," to cause "the greatest possible number of casualties."

The investigation also revealed this wasn't al-Hammami's first flight into Tel Aviv ... having previously flown in twice before to familiarize himself with that route.

We shared video of the bloody scene ... after al-Hammami allegedly stabbed his copilot.