Perez Hilton is giving fans something to be thankful for ahead of Turkey Day ... a fresh sighting of the celebrity blogger ... and he's looking healthy following his recent struggles.

Photos obtained by TMZ show Perez shopping at a Walmart in Miami days before Thanksgiving ... browsing the aisles in a black T-shirt, sporting a beard and appearing to be in good shape.

It's a welcome sight after a troubling few months for the 48-year-old, who was hospitalized in August following an alarming live stream and self-harming incident.

As TMZ previously reported ... Perez's family later confirmed he was receiving mental health treatment after spending weeks in the hospital recovering from his physical injuries.

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Earlier this month, we also obtained bodycam footage showing the disturbing aftermath of the ordeal.

Now, with Thanksgiving just around the corner, Perez appears to be enjoying a much more ordinary outing ... picking up groceries and preparing for the holiday.