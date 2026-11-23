Perez Hilton Seen Looking Healthy in New Photos After Hospitalization
Perez Hilton I'm Saving Money, Living Better ... Shops At Miami Walmart
Perez Hilton is giving fans something to be thankful for ahead of Turkey Day ... a fresh sighting of the celebrity blogger ... and he's looking healthy following his recent struggles.
Photos obtained by TMZ show Perez shopping at a Walmart in Miami days before Thanksgiving ... browsing the aisles in a black T-shirt, sporting a beard and appearing to be in good shape.
It's a welcome sight after a troubling few months for the 48-year-old, who was hospitalized in August following an alarming live stream and self-harming incident.
As TMZ previously reported ... Perez's family later confirmed he was receiving mental health treatment after spending weeks in the hospital recovering from his physical injuries.
Earlier this month, we also obtained bodycam footage showing the disturbing aftermath of the ordeal.
Now, with Thanksgiving just around the corner, Perez appears to be enjoying a much more ordinary outing ... picking up groceries and preparing for the holiday.
And after everything he's been through, that's certainly something to be thankful for.