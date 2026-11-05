Perez Hilton Body Cam Video Shows Bloody Aftermath From Alarming Livestream

Play video content Video: Perez Hilton’s Scary Livestream ... Cops Capture Bloody Aftermath Miami Dade Sheriff's Office

Body cam footage from Perez Hilton's shocking suicide attempt has been released ... showing the disturbing aftermath inside his home as first responders rushed to help him.

Much of the footage, obtained by TMZ, has been redacted ... with Perez blurred out as emergency crews place him on a stretcher and transport him to an ambulance. However, blood can be seen on the walls of his home as first responders attend to him.

As we reported ... cops rushed to Perez's home back in August after receiving reports of his actions in an alarming live stream.

Perez was transported to a hospital, treated for broken bones and an overdose, and put on a psychiatric hold ... and we later learned his kids were home just moments before the horrific live stream began.

Play video content Video: Perez Hilton’s Sister’s Emotional 911 Call Following Mental Health Crisis Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office

Perez's sister -- Barbara Lavandeira -- revealed she actually found Perez covered in blood ... and admitted she barely even recognized him when she saw him. Documents claim Perez said he wanted to die by suicide in a police shooting during the incident.

Perez's mom, Teresita Lavandeira, has since been looking after his children ... though he's spent time with his kids during recent supervised visits. A friend started a GoFundMe to cover his family's expenses.