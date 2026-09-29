Perez Hilton Reconnects With His Kids During Supervised Visits at Treatment Facility

Perez Hilton is reconnecting with his three kids during supervised visits at the residential treatment facility where he's focusing on his mental health and recovery.

The family announced on his website Tuesday that he initially spent time with his kids and his mother, Teresita Lavandeira, through video calls. He has since been able to see them in person several times for short, supervised visits.

The visits have been emotional but "incredibly meaningful and healing," according to the family, which says seeing his children again has meant "an enormous amount" to Perez.

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As we first reported ... Perez was hospitalized August 4 after police responded to his Miami home following an alarming TikTok Live stream. According to a police report, he was treated for an overdose and multiple injuries after authorities received reports of a possible suicide attempt.

Perez's family later said his three children, niece, and sister had been inside the home shortly before the live stream. They fled when it became clear Perez was experiencing a severe mental health crisis and harming himself.

Perez eventually entered residential treatment after spending weeks in the hospital. He's now working with his care team to understand what led to the crisis, recognize warning signs, and learn healthier ways to cope.

There's still no timeline for when he'll leave treatment or return home.

As we previously reported, Perez's mom is caring for his children full-time. His longtime friend, Tom D'Angora, launched a GoFundMe to help cover the unexpected costs, with none of the money intended for Perez personally.

The family says they're taking things "one day at a time" and thanking everyone who has donated and continued to support Perez and his children.