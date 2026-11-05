'Beverly Hills, 90210' Actress Kimmarie Johnson Dead at 50

Actress Kimmarie Johnson -- best known for her roles in "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Dude, Where's My Car?" -- is dead after suffering heart issues ... TMZ has learned.

Rhonda Scott, Kimmarie's niece, tells TMZ ... Kimmarie had a "heart event" on October 27 at her home in Los Angeles and had to be rushed to Cedars-Sinai Hospital, where doctors diagnosed her with a "heart aneurysm condition."

We're told Kimmarie passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon after her heart stopped beating.

Kimmarie launched her acting career in 1998 when she landed the role of Jane in one episode of "Beverly Hills, 90210." She later joined the TV series "V.I.P.," starring Pamela Anderson.

In 2000, Kimmarie landed the part of "Jumpsuit Chick" in "Dude, Where's My Car?," starring Ashton Kutcher and Jennifer Garner.

She also secured roles in art house films such as "Break A Leg," "Gang Warz," "Spanish Fly," "Shadow Fury," and The Summer of Massacre."

Kimmarie was 50.