Model Sahara Ray's Death Certificate Reveals Cremation Plans

Model and influencer Sahara Ray is set to be cremated following her shocking death at 34 ... TMZ has learned.

According to her death certificate, obtained by TMZ, Sahara's remains are set to be cremated November 10 ... with her mother's Los Angeles home listed as the place of final disposition.

The certificate also confirms Sahara died October 18 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles ... though her official cause of death remains deferred.

As TMZ previously reported ... Sahara's autopsy was completed last month, but the L.A. County Medical Examiner's Office was still awaiting toxicology results to determine how she died.

We broke the story ... Sahara died surrounded by loved ones at the hospital, with her family telling us, "She passed away last night surrounded by family at the hospital. She was so loved."

Her death came just months after she welcomed her daughter, Snow, in January ... with her final Instagram grid post in July featuring sweet photos of her baby girl.

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In 2024, Sahara opened up about her battle with Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that left her partially paralyzed following a serious car accident. No connection between the condition and her death has been established.