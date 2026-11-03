Play video content Video: Trump Says He Will Move to Israel to Become Prime Minister If U.S. Turns on Him Fox News

Donald Trump is already eyeing his next political gig ... joking he'll pack his bags and move to Israel to become prime minister if Americans ever get sick of him.

The president floated the idea during an Election Day appearance on Fox News Tuesday ... claiming he's got a whopping 99% approval rating in Israel, which apparently has him feeling pretty confident about his chances overseas.

"In fact, if people ever got tired of me in the U.S., I'll move to Israel, become prime minister," Trump declared.

Back home, though, Trump's not feeling quite as much love ... his approval rating sits at just 32%, a far cry from the 99% he's claiming in Israel.

Trump doubled down on his popularity in Israel ... insisting he has the "highest approval rating of anybody in history," though he didn't provide any polling evidence to back up the eye-popping number.

The comment came as Trump was discussing America's relationship with Israel ... praising the country as a great partner and touting his administration's actions against Iran. He also announced the U.S. will stop providing $4 billion in yearly aid to Israel in 2027.

And this isn't the first time Trump has floated the idea of running Israel ... he made a similar joke back in May, when he also claimed to have 99% support in the country.