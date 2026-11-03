Paris Jackson Wants Dad Michael's Estate to Fund Trust With $600 Million

Tell My Dad's Estate to $how Me the Money!!!

Paris Jackson says her dad's estate still hasn't fully funded the family trust ... and she wants a judge to order them to put her late father's money into the fund and distribute it as his will demands. The estate claims it can't fund the trust until issues with the IRS are resolved.

Michael Jackson's only daughter filed legal documents last week claiming the estate hasn't fully funded the trust ... even though MJ died back in 2009.

She says her father intended for his beneficiaries -- namely her, Prince and Bigi -- to begin receiving income from the trust when they turned 21 and principal distributions starting at age 30. Paris says there is at least $600 million in distributable cash available for the trust.

Prince is 29, Paris is 28 and Bigi is 24 ... but she says they still haven't been getting what they're entitled to receive.

Paris claims John Branca -- the executor of the estate -- is wielding his power over distributions from the estate to "deter them from checking his abuses" ... and just doling out "lesser amounts" to them.

She says the estate's officials told the court back in 2011 that they “are contemplating and do intend to file a separate Petition for Preliminary Distribution" ... but she says that never happened.

Paris says she's been fighting Branca and the estate for a year now ... and it's resulted in them allegedly retaliating against her -- including severely limiting the little money she has received.

She's asking the judge to force the estate to finally put the money in the trust and distribute it.

A rep for Michael's estate tells TMZ, "Ms. Jackson’s counsel is well aware that the Estate is prevented from fully funding the philanthropic giving and individual trusts for the beneficiaries until several legal hurdles have been removed, including, in particular, the ongoing IRS litigation where they sought $700 million in taxes and penalties from the Estate."

"The Estate was able to secure a ruling to significantly reduce that amount, but the matter has not been settled and could still change," the rep added. "Further, the claim that the executor has withheld or ‘cut' payments is a complete fabrication. In fact, more than $200 million has already been distributed for the benefit of Paris and the other beneficiaries. Michael Jackson’s will is clear."

The rep explained none of the kids will receive a distribution until they are in their 30s.

You may remember ... Paris previously ripped MJ's estate for the handling of his biopic -- placing the blame squarely on Branca when the estate had to fund costly reshoots because of confusion caused by a previous settlement agreement.

A lawyer for the estate, attorney Jonathan Steinsapir, responded, "Ms. Jackson and her attorneys are once again abusing the courts and the legal system by making a series of false allegations as part of a media campaign to distract from their legal setbacks and the inherent weakness of their case."