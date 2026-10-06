Michael Jackson Estate Reveals Millions Spent on Late Singer's Kids In 2024

The executor of Michael Jackson’s estate revealed the millions spent on the late pop star’s children in 2024 ... TMZ has learned.

TMZ obtained the yearly accounting report submitted by executor John Branca, who runs Michael’s estate. The docs detail the expenses and profits made throughout the year.

The beneficiaries of his estate are MJ’s kids, Prince, Paris, and Bigi, and his mom, Katherine.

The docs reveal Paris received around $6.3 million in benefits … which covered tax bills and various legal fees throughout the year. Other expenses include $18,500 for travel in April 2024, $2K for auto storage, hundreds of thousands on legal fees, and money to pay a contractor who worked on a rental.

The estate spent another $309K on repairs and maintenance fees for Paris’ main home.

According to the docs, Prince received around $6.4 million in benefits … including a ton on his Chevron gas card, a $4.9 million tax bill and various other expenses. The estate says it spent around $3.1 million on MJ’s youngest son, Bigi … including HOA association fees, 2023 taxes, and his Metro Express Lanes bill.

The executor said Katherine received over $4 million in benefits, including hundreds of thousands in legal fees, $1,200 at the Chocolate Art Lab, $5K to an event company, $70K to Forest Lawn, $242 on balloons, $5K on valet parking, over $100K on event rentals, $145 at Cordie Cakes, $2,500 for catering and $400 for cleaning services.

Branca said the estate, worth over $1 billion, continued to break records for the year … citing the success of MJ The Musical, which won a Tony Award, and the Cirque du Soleil show in Vegas, which continues to sell and has extended its run through 2030.