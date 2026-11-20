Christopher Columbus, the director of "Home Alone" and 'Home Alone 2,' says he had no idea about the sequel Macaulay Culkin is working on, TMZ has learned.

The famed director spoke to Variety about the popular movie franchise ... before it was revealed that Culkin is developing a new Home Alone with Disney … with Seth Rogen producing the film.

Sources told the outlet Columbus was not informed of the movie being worked on.

Christopher said the movie in development might have some issues without Catherine O’Hara.

“Catherine, as I’ve always said, is 50% of ‘Home Alone,’” Columbus said. “There’s the yin and yang of ‘Home Alone’: Catherine O’Hara and Macaulay Culkin."

“Without those two in the film, there is no film, because they create the emotional epicenter of that film,” Columbus added.

The director said he would be open to coming back with the cast.

“I think you potentially could still entertain the idea of doing another ‘Home Alone’ with the cast,” Columbus added. “Not any of these ridiculous follow-ups to the first. And I only say ridiculous because it’s weird with filmmakers. They don’t understand why that cast works so well. It’s always about the cast.”