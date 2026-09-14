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Macaulay Culkin, Dan Levy, Annie Murphy Honor Catherine O'Hara During 2026 Emmys

Catherine O'Hara Honored By Her On-Screen Children at the Emmys

By TMZ Staff
Published
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A MOTHER FIGURE
Video: Macaulay Culkin, Dan Levy And Annie Murphy Pay Tribute To Catherine O’Hara
Television Academy/N.A.T.A.S

Late legend Catherine O'Hara was honored during the Emmys' In Memoriam segment Monday.

The acclaimed actress' on-screen children, Macaulay Culkin, Annie Murphy and Dan Levy delivered a touching tributes to Catherine.

Culkin recalled how he called his "Home Alone" co-star "mama," explaining she wasn't just a mother to her own kids, but felt like a mother figure to him, too.

Dan and Annie also gave heartwarming speeches about the lasting impacts Catherine -- and her loss -- left on them.

As you know, Catherine passed away in January from a pulmonary embolism -- though she also had rectal cancer at the time.

She won 2 Emmys in her illustrious career, including Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series for her work as Moira Rose on "Schitt's Creek."

Remembering Catherine O'Hara
Launch Gallery
Remembering Catherine O'Hara Launch Gallery
Getty

The acclaimed actress was also nominated last year for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series for her role on "The Studio."

Catherine may be gone but her legacy lives on.

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