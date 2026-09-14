Macaulay Culkin, Dan Levy, Annie Murphy Honor Catherine O'Hara During 2026 Emmys

Honored By Her On-Screen Children at the Emmys

Play video content Video: Macaulay Culkin, Dan Levy And Annie Murphy Pay Tribute To Catherine O’Hara Television Academy/N.A.T.A.S

Late legend Catherine O'Hara was honored during the Emmys' In Memoriam segment Monday.

The acclaimed actress' on-screen children, Macaulay Culkin, Annie Murphy and Dan Levy delivered a touching tributes to Catherine.

this tribute to Catherine O'Hara at the Emmys was soooo sweet wow. and the camera cuts to Martin Short and Steve Martin crying...I'm not okay. her on-screen children Macaulay Culkin, Annie Murphy, and Dan Levy spoke so highly of her



Macaulay: "She was encouraging. She was warm.… pic.twitter.com/k4iukLfFlI @SpencerAlthouse

Culkin recalled how he called his "Home Alone" co-star "mama," explaining she wasn't just a mother to her own kids, but felt like a mother figure to him, too.

Dan and Annie also gave heartwarming speeches about the lasting impacts Catherine -- and her loss -- left on them.

As you know, Catherine passed away in January from a pulmonary embolism -- though she also had rectal cancer at the time.

She won 2 Emmys in her illustrious career, including Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series for her work as Moira Rose on "Schitt's Creek."

The acclaimed actress was also nominated last year for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series for her role on "The Studio."

Catherine may be gone but her legacy lives on.