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Macaulay Culkin Pitched Disney on New 'Home Alone' Movie

Macaulay Culkin 'Home Alone' Pitch Has Disney Clapping Faces With Joy

By TMZ Staff
Published
Macaulay Culkin and Kevin McCallister getty Everettt Collection
Getty/Everett Collection

Macaulay Culkin has a solid idea for another "Home Alone" movie ... and he's started a conversation with Disney to potentially return as Kevin McCallister.

TMZ confirmed the report from Puck's Matt Belloni ... Macaulay recently had a sit-down with Disney head honchos at the Burbank studio and pitched his new 'Home Alone' project.

sub Macaulay Culkin in
Everett Collection

No details leaked on Macaulay's take for the modern-day Kevin -- but according to Belloni, Disney suits really dug what he'd cooked up for Kevin ... who the actor first played at 9 years old.

Perhaps MC shared a version of what he was toying with when he spoke during a 35th anniversary screening of "Home Alone" last year ... a single-dad Kevin whose emotionally neglected son locks him out of the house -- and sets traps so he can't get back inside.

sub home alone poster 20th Century Studios
20th Century Studios

As you know ... Macaulay appeared in the blockbuster's first film and its hugely successful sequel -- both Christmas staples -- and, technically, he played Kevin as an adult for a 2018 Google Assistant commercial.

Bottom line ... fans online are telling Disney to greenlight this now, ya filthy animals!

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