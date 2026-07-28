Macaulay Culkin Pitched Disney on New 'Home Alone' Movie

Macaulay Culkin has a solid idea for another "Home Alone" movie ... and he's started a conversation with Disney to potentially return as Kevin McCallister.

TMZ confirmed the report from Puck's Matt Belloni ... Macaulay recently had a sit-down with Disney head honchos at the Burbank studio and pitched his new 'Home Alone' project.

No details leaked on Macaulay's take for the modern-day Kevin -- but according to Belloni, Disney suits really dug what he'd cooked up for Kevin ... who the actor first played at 9 years old.

Perhaps MC shared a version of what he was toying with when he spoke during a 35th anniversary screening of "Home Alone" last year ... a single-dad Kevin whose emotionally neglected son locks him out of the house -- and sets traps so he can't get back inside.

As you know ... Macaulay appeared in the blockbuster's first film and its hugely successful sequel -- both Christmas staples -- and, technically, he played Kevin as an adult for a 2018 Google Assistant commercial.