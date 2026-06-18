Jim Carrey Expected to Star in 'Grinch' Sequel
Jim Carrey I'm Rolling in the Green!!! Back for 'Grinch' Sequel
Jim Carrey is going green once again ... because he's expected to star in a sequel to "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," TMZ has confirmed.
The follow-up to the 2000 holiday blockbuster is in the works at Universal ... and Jim will be going back to Whoville with director Ron Howard and producer Brian Grazer.
Jim's live-action film made a ton of money when it came out 26 years ago ... and became a staple on the holiday movie rotation.
For the moment ... it's unclear what other OG cast members might be returning ... and that includes Cindy Lou Who actress Taylor Momsen -- who ditched acting for a successful music career. Still, fans went freaking nuts when she and Jim reunited last year at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. So, it could happen!
It's wild Jim's coming back ... he's been against doing a sequel for years ... probably because the make-up process was so brutal for him. But ... CGI has come a long way, so maybe that's no longer an issue.
Bottom line ... Jim's heart grew a few sizes about this sequel ... and the dump truck of money he's getting most likely helped.
Merry Grinchmas!!!