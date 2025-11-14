Taylor Momsen Calls Reuniting With Jim Carrey a 'Full Circle Moment'

Play video content TMZ.com

Taylor Momsen says it felt like a Christmas miracle to recently reconnect with Jim Carrey 25 years after starring with him in "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" ... telling us it feels like her career's coming full circle.

We caught up with the actress and singer in New York City Friday ... and we asked her about posing with Carrey at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in L.A. last weekend. Jim was on hand to induct Soundgarden.

Momsen said it felt surreal and amazing to see him again ... adding Jim "feels like home" to her.

Speaking of Jim, we asked Taylor if she'd go see a version of "Nightmare on Elm Street" with Carrey starring as Freddy Krueger. Chuck Russell directed "A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors" and recently said he thought it would be a bold new direction for the franchise.

Taylor says she's down to go see it because Jim's great in everything he does ... and she knows he would rock this role as well.

We also talked to Taylor about her music career ... including her Christmas album "Taylor Momsen's Pretty Reckless Christmas" and her upcoming performance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade -- watch the clip all the way through to get the full rockstar rundown.