'Gossip Girl' Star Taylor Momsen Bitten by Bat Onstage, Gets Rabies Shots

Taylor Momsen -- the frontwoman for The Pretty Reckless band and one-time "Gossip Girl" star --must be feeling pretty rock 'n' roll right now ... 'cause she got bitten by a bat onstage.

Taylor -- who came up as an actress on 'GG' and as Cindy Lou Who in "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" -- was performing while opening for AC/DC in Spain, when a wild bat flew down and bit her on the leg.

The singer didn't even realize what had happened ... until members of the audience started pointing at her leg -- where the bat had latched on. The video is wild ... you gotta see it -- not to mention the aftermath.

Taylor's bandmates and crew soon surrounded her onstage ... successfully removing the flying mammal from her leg. Unfortunately for Taylor, her bat saga didn't end there, later revealing on social media she needed to go to the hospital for the bite.

She wrote on Instagram ... "Rabies shots for the next two weeks 😖😖😖 thanks to all the staff at the hospital who dubbed me #batgirl after seeing it on the local news that morning."

Fans couldn't get enough of the update, with even some of Taylor's famous friends weighing in on the situation online, where she posted this crazy encounter.

Natasha Bedingfield inquired in the comments, "Did it hurt?" ... to which Taylor replied, "The bite? No. The shots? YES." Another fan chimed in, "Ozzy's proud," referencing the rocker's own unique history with bats.