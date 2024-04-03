Wild Raccoon Goes On the Attack at Hersheypark, Tries Biting People

Play video content TMZ.com

A feisty raccoon crashed into a Pennsylvania theme park last week and caused utter chaos by attacking innocent bystanders -- and TMZ's got video of the whole thing.

The wild critter was looking pretty damn fierce Friday at Hersheypark -- opening day for the year, BTW -- where it terrorized a group of waiting riders who were in line for the SooperDooperLooper coaster ... even biting a young girl and running off with her shoe!

Check out the clip ... it's pure pandemonium, and yes -- damn scary. Panicked screams are heard amid the frenzy as terrified onlookers scramble to get the hell away from this beast.

We're told others might've possibly been bitten too ... which wasn't captured on camera, although it's unclear if anyone was seriously hurt. Still, you can tell how freaked out everyone was by this -- especially when the raccoon came back for seconds, so to speak.

After doing a couple laps ... the raccoon eventually scurried off without issue. It goes without saying, raccoon run-ins are no joke ... as they're primary carriers of rabies, which can obviously spread to humans. So far, there's no indication this particular raccoon was rabid.

There were some geese on the other side of the attraction, and they were hooting and hollering too over the ruckus. Pretty hectic to say the least.

Hersheypark tells TMZ this is their first time dealing with anything of this nature in the parks over 100 years of operation, noting the park is surrounded by nature. With that said, Hersheypark says public and safety health officials on the property responded quickly to render necessary care to two people who were directly impacted by this, and those two were transported to the hospital out of precaution.