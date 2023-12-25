'Little Rick' Raccoon Adopted by Caring Human Parents Goes Viral

Play video content

An older couple in Washington appears to have unofficially taken a hobbled raccoon into their care -- which has horrified their daughter ... but captured the hearts of thousands online.

Seattle sports radio host Stacy Jo Rost has documented this fur ball all weekend, who she calls "Little Rick" ... named after her stepdad. She says after having to put their family dog down 2 years ago, Rick Sr. and her mom have turned to the raccoon as a way to cope.

My parents had to put their dog down two years ago and it’s been really hard on them. Unfortunately my stepdad,

Rick, has found the worst way to cope: feeding a one-year old raccoon and letting him live on their porch. His name is Little Rick aka Rickoon. And by “feeding” him, pic.twitter.com/H2gcEfHtjC — Stacy Jo Rost (@StacyRost) December 24, 2023 @StacyRost

Basically, her folks have resorted to feeding Ricky here ... and the 1-year-old raccoon comes over to their property regularly for his meals, which are scheduled and on the dot, it seems.

Stacy posted a ton of videos capturing Little Rick's eating habits, including some hasty attempts at asking for more morsels ... by scratching at the window in what looks like an attempt to come inside. He even tried biting at Stacy's finger through the window pane!

Spotted: Rick walking around to fix the lights, Little Rick following (imo stalking before murder) from a safe distance pic.twitter.com/Xf1gUuAy5m — Stacy Jo Rost (@StacyRost) December 25, 2023 @StacyRost

Stacy says her parents found Rick when he was tiny, and they noticed his back leg was injured. So, it sounds like they started to attend to him -- from a bit of a distance, though -- and now ... LR comes by their place as a place of comfort and food, limping at that.

Like we said, you can tell SJR is not a huge fan of this ... pointing out it is, in fact, a wild animal and not a pet -- even though her mom and dad seem to be treating it like one.

The amount of people supporting LR. I know you’d try to pet him. He’d bite all your fingers AND your toes too. pic.twitter.com/H9wphdMacd — Stacy Jo Rost (@StacyRost) December 25, 2023 @StacyRost

Funny enough, if you hop into the Little Rick trend on Twitter ... you'll see a fair amount of people actually supporting the adoptive human parents, and arguing Stacy's being harsh.