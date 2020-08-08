Libertarian Candidate Jo Jorgensen Bitten By Bat, Requires Rabies Shots

The Libertarian Party's candidate for President has been sidelined .... 'cause she was bit by a bat.

Jo Jorgensen had a rally scheduled in Louisiana but she had to cancel, because somewhere on the campaign trail a bat took a bite out of her. She announced, "I will not be able to attend the campaign rally tomorrow morning ... I will be getting a rabies vaccine as a precaution after having been bitten by a bat near the start of this campaign tour!"

It's no laughing matter ... these shots are supposedly super painful, but life-saving because bats can be carriers of rabies. People who contract rabies and don't get the vaccine have virtually no chance of survival.

Jorgensen, btw, is a psychologist and university lecturer. Her campaign positions include the right to sue firearms manufacturers in cases where gun violence was committed by someone who never should have possessed a firearm.

