Salt-N-Pepa, OutKast, Cyndi Lauper Inducted Into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2025

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony delivered a night of pure nostalgia, powerhouse performances, and emotional tributes with Salt-N-Pepa, OutKast, and The White Stripes leading the charge.

Salt-N-Pepa kicked things off in full "Push It" mode ... rocking their iconic multicolored leather jackets and igniting the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles Saturday with a medley of "Shoop," "Let's Talk About Sex," and "What a Man."

"To all the guys who had a crush on us and had our posters on your wall, you're welcome."



André 3000 and Big Boi shared heartfelt speeches and playful banter

"This is for every woman who picked up a mic when they told her she couldn't," Salt said as DJ Spinderella made history as the first female DJ ever inducted.

OutKast didn’t perform together, but André 3000 and Big Boi shared heartfelt speeches and playful banter, with André recalling their humble Atlanta beginnings ... "Great things start in little rooms." Big Boi later hit the stage, joined by Tyler, the Creator, Janelle Monáe, and Doja Cat for a tribute.

"Great things start in little rooms. We started in a little room."

Cyndi Lauper was inducted by Chappell Roan. Following her speech, Lauper hit the stage for a stunning performance of "True Colors".

The night also got emotional as Jim Carrey fought back tears inducting Soundgarden, honoring the late Chris Cornell with heartfelt words before Cornell's daughters performed his songs with Brandi Carlile and Taylor Momsen.

Jack White accepted The White Stripes' honor solo ... nearly tearing up while praising ex Meg White.