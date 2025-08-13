Chubby Checker is Blowing Off Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Instead Of Going To Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame!!!

Chubby Checker -- one of Rock and Roll's biggest icons -- has got better things to do than attend his induction ceremony at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ... even after waiting 3 decades to achieve the amazing feat.

The Grammy winner says he'll be doing what he does best that day -- playing rock and roll at a gig -- while they're honoring him during the November 8 ceremony in Los Angeles.

Checker -- best known for his hit "The Twist," which he once performed with Keith Richards -- explained his rationale in a video posted to social media, featuring him sitting onstage talking to a crowd.

He explained he'd rather be in front of a "live audience, not a television audience" -- and even instructed his manager to book him a gig, despite the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame asking Chubby to attend their ceremony.

The musician recalled the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame being surprised he didn't want to attend his ceremony ... even advising him to "forget" about his show. But Chubby -- who's now 83 -- wouldn't budge, stating, "We never forget about gigs.”