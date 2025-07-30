Riff Randell in 'Rock 'n' Roll High School' 'Memba Her?!

Retired American actress P.J. Soles was 26 years old when she rose to fame playing Riff Randell -- the rebellious rocker chick and loyal friend -- in "Rock 'n' Roll High School" back in 1979.

Soles stole the show and shared the screen with Vince Van Patten as the handsome and popular star-quarterback who wants to date Riff, Tom Roberts, Dey Young as the nerdy bookworm and Riff's bestie who wants to date Tom, Kate Rambeau and Mary Woronov as cruel, strict and hates rock music, Miss Togar.