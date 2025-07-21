Guess Who This Blue-Eyed Kiddo Turned Into!

Before this cutie pie with blue eyes turned into an American model and social media personality, she was just rockin' her red dress ... and growing up in New Jersey with her younger sister -- until graduating from high school in 2019.

She sure loves Miami -- even grabbing her marketing degree from the U of M. Her "Get Ready With Me" TikTok videos propelled her into the spotlight, but now she's got a plethora of business ventures that bring in the big bucs; ie: her "Hot Mess" podcast.