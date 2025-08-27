Salt-N-Pepa's 1st DJ Spinderella Says Group Being Shady Over Rock Hall Induction

Play video content TMZ.com

Ooh, baby, baby ... Salt-N-Pepa's upcoming induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for musical influence is missing an RSVP ... according to the group's original DJ Spinderella!!!

TMZ Hip Hop spoke to Latoya Hanson, who was a founding member of SNP all the way up to the release of the trio's 1986 debut album, "Hot, Cool & Vicious" ... you can see her on the cover art!!!

Latoya tells us no one from SNP contacted her about the ceremony going down -- not surprising on her part because she says it's the type of sneakiness from Cheryl "Salt" James that got her booted from the group!!!

Latoya claims Salt -- not Pepa, not Deidra Roper -- was the evil genius who hated on her shine back in the day. OG Spinderella was on hand for the recording of their early singles "Push It" and "Tramp" ... but she says she was HOT when the videos dropped and then was M-I-A!!!

She also has issues with how she was depicted in the group's 2021 Lifetime biopic, a feature film that the replacement Spinderella also voiced her frustrations about.

Salt-N-Pepa are currently fighting their own battles with a lawsuit against Universal Music Group for unpaid royalties ... Latoya says that's rich coming from Salt.

Latoya notes that the group's famed producer, Hurby "Luv Bug" Azor, and his publishing company, own the rights, lyrics and music -- not SNP.

Latoya also claims Salt lacked the vision and musical expertise to realize "Push It" was a hit straight out the gate. The track made SNP the first female rap group to go Platinum!!!

It's been many, many years since Latoya says she's spoken to Salt or Pep, but says Hurby assured her everything will be in order for her to present at the festivities.

If the Rock Hall didn't know about the behind-the-scenes pettiness -- they do now.