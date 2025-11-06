Killer Mike Campaigns for Dale Murphy HOF Alongside Outkast Induction

Play video content TMZ.com

Killer Mike's blood type is A positive for all things Atlanta, and he's all set to induct Outkast into the Rock Hall of Fame ... but he also wants to see one of his beloved Braves get their just due!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Mike at LAX on Wednesday afternoon, beaming with pride about giving André 3000 and Big Boi their "roses" while they can still smell them.

Outkast actually gave Mike his start back in 2000, debuting him via DJ Clue's "Backstage" compilation, as well as on their classic "Stankonia" album ... onward to releasing his own solo debut, "Monster," through their Aquemini record label in 2003.

They also won a Grammy together in 2003 for the track "The Whole World" ... Outkast and music industry vet Regina Davenport were the first to believe, and the rest is history!!!

Mike also clamors for former MLB superstar Dale Murphy to finally get the nod into the MLB Hall of Fame after years of being snubbed. Multiple MVP, Gold Glove, Silver Slugger, and All-Star awards, but no HOF makes no sense to Mike.