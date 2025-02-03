Killer Mike Sues Over Grammys Arrest, Blames Private Security

Killer Mike is suing over last year's arrest at the Grammys ... and he's laying the blame on the private security services hired to work the event.

In a new lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, the rapper says he was stopped by security on his way to the red carpet for photos and media interviews despite winning a bunch of awards and having all the necessary credentials to access the secured area.

Killer Mike says the two companies the Grammys hired to do security at the 2024 show -- S&S Labor Force Inc. and JRM Private Security -- gave their employees way too much power ... which led to him being unlawfully placed under citizen's arrest.

Mike says security physically assaulted and battered him by putting their hands on him and restraining him in full view of onlookers ... with Mike saying they caused him emotional distress and public humiliation.

In the docs, Mike says he was unlawfully detained when security put him under citizen's arrest under false pretenses ... and he says it led to cops eventually arresting him and holding him in a nearby jail for hours, causing him to miss out on presenting a Grammy award for a huge TV audience.

As we reported, Killer Mike was ultimately released from police custody after the award show ... and a couple months later, prosecutors declined to pursue criminal charges against him.

Mike says the whole saga caused him unnecessary public embarrassment, distress and professional harm ... and he's going after the security companies for damages.