Killer Mike Will Not Be Charged in Grammys Arrest

Killer Mike's legal troubles are behind him ... 'cause TMZ has learned he's officially off the hook for his pre-Grammys arrest, as long as he keeps his nose clean.

Prosecutors in the L.A. City Attorney's Office tell us they will not be filing charges against Mike for his confrontation with an event security guard, back in February, which led to his citizen's arrest.

Play video content 2/4/24 TMZ.com

We're told he successfully completed his city attorney hearing ... after which he agreed to do some community service with a non-profit organization of his choice.

That said, the City Attorney's Office added the Grammy winner needs to stay out of trouble for the next year, or they could reopen the case.

As we reported ... Killer Mike was booked for misdemeanor battery after he allegedly knocked down a security guard who didn't get out of his way outside Crytpo.com Arena, where the Grammys were going down.

We obtained video of Mike getting into a shouting match with security personnel -- though the footage doesn't show the alleged knockdown -- and being escorted out of the venue in handcuffs.

The good news for Mike that day was ... he won 3 Grammys!

Breaking: Rapper Killer Mike has been taken away in handcuffs in https://t.co/aF2yiyTHol arena after winning 3 #Grammys during telecast (Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “Scientists & Engineers,” Best Rap Album for Michael) “Free Mike” someone shouts as he walks past. pic.twitter.com/4epfmzqMt8 — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 5, 2024 @chrissgardner

For his part, Mike called this whole situation one big misunderstanding with an overzealous security guard ... adding he and his team were confident an investigation would clear him of wrongdoing.