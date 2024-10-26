Killer Mike, Jadakiss and More Celebs Attend 'Vote or Else' Event

The 2024 election is just over a week away ... and, celebrities in Atlanta are telling people to get out and vote -- even going door to door to get their message across.

A number of big names took to the streets of ATL yesterday to convince voters in gererally disenfranchised communities to perform their civic duty for this election ... with stars like Killer Mike leading the charge.

Check out the pics of Mike chatting with one local man in the neighborhood ... while rap legend Jadakiss sat down for a pic with a huge group alongside Beanie Sigel.

The event -- cosponsored by Mobilize Justice and ONE Music Festival -- began with community canvassing ... with the orgs. hoping face-to-face interaction may increase the number of people who vote in historically disenfranchised communities.

The group then moved to an indoor event venue ... where a number of the stars, local activists and politicians spoke about the importance of casting a ballot on November 5.

Former NFL QB Michael Vick, Icewear Vezzo, Nipsey Hussle's brother Blacc Sam, Benny the Butcher, LaToya Tonodeo, Naturi Naughton, Angie Martinez and more spoke to the assembled crowd.

Georgia -- a state which has historically leaned conservative -- was actually won by Democrats in 2020 by a slim margin ... so, both parties are trying to appeal more to voters in the state which is now seemingly a tossup.