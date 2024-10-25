Porn Star Richelle Ryan Says Donald Trump Would Be Good for Adult-Film Industry

Play video content TMZ.com

Porn star Richelle Ryan says people in the adult film industry need to throw their support behind Donald Trump for president ... 'cause she says he can get the porn industry booming again.

We caught up with the OnlyFans content creator Thursday in Los Angeles ... and, we asked her why it seems some porn stars are backing DJT while others are appealing to men, begging them to vote for someone else.

Richelle says people in the adult film industry seem to connect with Trump 'cause they think he'll get the money flowing again ... putting more money in porn watchers' pockets so they can stuff it down performers' virtual G-strings.

That said, Richelle does agree there are a bunch of porn stars behind the #HandsOffMyPorn campaign -- a reaction to a line in the Heritage Foundation's controversial Project 2025 plan which says the federal government should outlaw pornography.

Richelle says sex has been around forever ... and, she doubts banning it is actually feasible -- so, people shouldn't worry so much about Project 2025 and simply vote for Trump.

We also asked Richelle about Laura Loomer suing Bill Maher 'cause he joked she was hooking up with the former commander-in-chief -- and, Richelle says she doesn't think Laura's overreacting to the comment. She's got a professional reputation to uphold, after all.

Play video content 6/27/24 CNN

That said, Laura says she'd be fine with the joke -- adding she'd let "Trump grab me by the p***y" -- a reference to the infamous "Access Hollywood" hot-mic tape that came out before the 2016 election.