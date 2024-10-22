Bill Maher Hit With $150 Million Lawsuit by Laura Loomer for Trump Sex Joke

Bill Maher just got dinged by one of Donald Trump's most ardent supporters ... he's being sued for a whopping $150 million by Laura Loomer for saying on national TV that she slept with the 45th president.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ ... Loomer named Maher and HBO as defendants in her suit filed in Sumter County, Florida, claiming that the "Real Time With Bill Maher" host besmirched her good name on his HBO show.

Loomer -- a conservative investigative journalist and close Trump ally -- says Maher made the "false, malicious, and defamatory" statements about her during his 'Real Time' broadcast on September 13, 2024.

In the episode, Maher told his viewers, "I think maybe Laura Loomer’s in an arranged relationship to affect the election because she’s very close to Trump. She's 31, looks like his type. We did an editorial here a few years ago ... it was basically, who's Trump f***ing? Because I said, you know, it's not nobody. He’s been a dog for too long, and it’s not Melania. I think we may have our answer this week. I think it might be Laura Loomer."

Of course, that didn't sit well with Loomer, who claims in her suit she never banged Trump, highlighting that he's a married man.

In fact, Loomer says Maher does not have a shred of evidence to prove his allegation and has no basis for making this false claim.

She says Maher simply fabricated the story to get attention and notoriety, while also trying to profit off his lies, along with his employer, HBO, which she says acted in concert with Bill.

A week after Maher made his controversial comments, Trump weighed in on his Truth Social platform, calling Bill a "befuddled mess" and his show "boring," among other horrible things.

Like we said, Loomer is asking for more than $150 million in damages. We'll just have to see what the court says about that.